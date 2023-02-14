This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

You Are Buying Billions Of Dollars’ Worth Of Tucano Jets, But You Can Never Bomb Poverty – Usman Yusuf

Former NHIS boss and the current S.A. on community engagement for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, Prof. Usman Yusuf, granted an interview to Channels Television.

Question:

What exactly is the solution that your party is proposing to address the issue of insecurity and also the millions of children who are out of school and could eventually become further tools for this sort of insecurity in the future?

Usman said, “They invest in us. These were leaders we still pray for. The leaders of today don’t have human investment. What they invest in are flyovers and tarmac. They do not invest in people, out-of-school children, 20million, 18 million of them are across the Niger from here.

“The Minister of Education himself, Adamu Adamu, said he is not proud of being the longest-serving Education Minister because he has not been able to reduce that.

“So you have poverty; you have out-of-school children. You do not invest in poverty. Instead of waging war on poverty, you are buying billions of dollars’ worth of Tucano jets, but you can never bomb poverty or grievances”.

Content created and supplied by: Topmoststrategy (via 50minds

News )

