You are asking Nigerians for more time. Did you give Nigerians more time? – Chuks Akunna To Tinubu

Chuks Akunna criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for requesting additional time to evaluate the country’s issues amid the ongoing economic challenges. He argued that the President’s hasty removal of fuel subsidies contributed to the current hardship and urged the government to take prompt and effective action to address the concerns raised by labor unions and the Nigerian people.

Veteran journalist and media publisher, Chuks Akunna, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for requesting additional time to address the economic challenges in Nigeria. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had given the government a 7-day ultimatum to reverse its policies or face a nationwide industrial action. The President, represented by House of Reps Speaker Honorable Tajudeen Abbas, appealed to organized labor for more time, citing his newness to office and the need to evaluate various issues affecting the country.

He said; “You are asking Nigerians for more time. Did you give Nigerians more time? The President had barely been sworn in, he removed subsidy on petrol, instead of taking time to understudy the situation. You didn’t give Nigerians the benefit of more time, so, why should we give you the benefit of more time? This is what we have always said about putting the horse before cart.

See, it is very easy to make pronouncements. But words are like eggs. When it breaks, its difficult to put it back together. So, when you make certain pronouncements, you forget that you are no longer just Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. When you make those pronouncements as President, it has both a direct and indirect implications on the people.”

Akunna expressed his disagreement with the President’s plea, particularly in light of the abrupt decision to remove fuel subsidies. He argued that Tinubu’s administration cannot ask for more time after taking such swift action without adequately considering the consequences and alternatives. The removal of fuel subsidies had likely contributed to the current economic hardship facing the nation, according to Akunna’s stance.

The report, posted by The NATION on July 26, highlighted the tensions between the government and labor unions as the nation grappled with economic difficulties. The NLC’s ultimatum added to the mounting pressure on the Tinubu administration to address the concerns promptly.

During an interview on AIT’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday morning, Akunna, who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Authority paper, further emphasized that the President’s call for more time lacked credibility, as Nigerians were already experiencing the impact of the government’s policies. The journalist urged the administration to take immediate and concrete steps to allete the economic hardship faced by citizens.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:17:56).

Graciouswriter (

)