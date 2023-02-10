You are an ordinary cameraman, you have no chance of becoming a governor- Fashola to Jandor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola has called out the Lagos State PDP Governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor for contesting for the seat of Governor. According to reports, Fashola lambasted the PDP candidate, claiming that he has no business with being a Governor. Recall that Jandor was once a reporter with the Lagos State Television during Fashola’s tenure as the governor of the state.

Fashola claimed that being a cameraman following the Governor did not give him the qualities needed in a good leader. He urged him to visit a leadership school before he can think of ruling Lagos state. Fashola claimed that most of the Governors are after the N51 billion Lagos State Government is generating.

Part of his statement goes: “You are an ordinary cameraman, you have no chance of becoming a governor. Following me for 8 years cannot make you a governor, you have to come to our leadership school anytime you are ready to rule Lagos state. I want people to know that they are focusing on the N51 billion Lagos State is generating.”

