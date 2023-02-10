NEWS

You are an ordinary cameraman, you have no chance of becoming a governor- Fashola to Jandor

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Fashola has called out the Lagos State PDP Governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor for contesting for the seat of Governor. According to reports, Fashola lambasted the PDP candidate, claiming that he has no business with being a Governor. Recall that Jandor was once a reporter with the Lagos State Television during Fashola’s tenure as the governor of the state.

Fashola claimed that being a cameraman following the Governor did not give him the qualities needed in a good leader. He urged him to visit a leadership school before he can think of ruling Lagos state. Fashola claimed that most of the Governors are after the N51 billion Lagos State Government is generating.

Part of his statement goes: “You are an ordinary cameraman, you have no chance of becoming a governor. Following me for 8 years cannot make you a governor, you have to come to our leadership school anytime you are ready to rule Lagos state. I want people to know that they are focusing on the N51 billion Lagos State is generating.”

Source: Vanguard Ngr

Lilridex (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Here Are Reactions After Shehu Sani Said CBN Should Give New Naira Notes To Police To Share To Us

4 mins ago

No One Should Attack My Obidient Supporters During Elections –Peter Obi Warns

7 mins ago

Insecurity may jeopardize the 2023 general elections – Martin Onovo.

13 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts to the Attack on his Labour Party supporters in Lagos state.

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button