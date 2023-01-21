You are an Antichrist if you do not Vote in the Coming Elections- Eucharia Anunobi says (Video).

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has taken to social media to talk about the set of Nigerians that do not intend on casting their votes in the forthcoming general elections, and what it means for someone to be called an antichrist.

The beautiful actress who spoke about such set of Nigerians through a video uploaded on her official Instagram page, stated that the word, “Anti” means acting to prevent something from happening, adding that an antichrist is a person that is against the message of Christ from being preached.

According to Eucharia Anunobi, anyone that is living a life of lie is an antichrist, adding that;

“If you stole someone’s husband or wife, you will forever be suspicious of your friends and spouse, unless you let go of that illegitimate relationship. If you are a husband or wife snatcher, you are an antichrist, if you are a land grabber, you are an antichrist, if you are a politician and you are not true with your intentions of alleviating the people’s pain, you are an antichrist. As a Nigerian, if you have been complaining that Nigeria is in a mess and you have not gotten your PVC: permanent voters card to vote in the coming elections, you are an antichrist”.

Eucharia Anunobi finally backed up her revelations with some biblical scriptures.

