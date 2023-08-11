“You Are A True Hero” -Gbadamosi Says After Pat Utomi Said He Went Quiet Because Of Cancer Treatment

Professor Pat Utomi, a former Lagos State Governorship candidate and Labour Party Chieftain, responded to a tweet by a dedicated supporter of Peter Obi, Babatunde Gbadamosi. In the tweet, Gbadamosi expressed admiration for Utomi’s resilience after the 2023 elections.

On his verified Twitter page, Professor Pat Utomi previously shared, “Last year, a biopsy confirmed I was positive [for cancer]. I began treatment with a cancer center in Ikeja and VI. Sometimes, I’d come from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport. The Doctors would try to smuggle me out from the back. The well known shielded?”

He continued, “After the elections, my young nephews and cousins, doctors in Europe and the US, joined forces with the Lakeshore people and decided they wanted me in their direct care. That’s why it seemed I went quiet, as they controlled my phones to reduce stress.”

Reacting to this, Babatunde Gbadamosi commented, “You are a true hero of Nigeria. Some of us fought through what we thought were serious ailments last year to get the country of our dreams, but this, this is pure heroism.”

He added, “May God Almighty exalt Himself through you and grant you full and complete recovery. Sir, your selflessness must be celebrated.”

Babatunde Gbadamosi’s recent tweet on his verified Twitter page has garnered significant responses from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source: Babatunde Gbadamosi’s Official Twitter Page

