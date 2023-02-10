You Are A Failure-Former Labour Party’s Presidential Aspirant Faduri Joseph To Emefiele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Labour Party’s Presidential Aspirant, Faduri Oluwadamilare Joseph, has said that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and his team are failure who lack leadership skills.

The American based entertainer turned Politician made this statement an open letter written to Emefiele, and posted on all his social media pages.

According to him, “An Open Letter to CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

“It is believed that before one can qualify as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he/she would have been well-schooled and understand the terrain of things in his country.

I also would have thought that before rolling out a new policy especially changing currencies, you would have given it a deep thought, to consider the inconveniences that can happen in case the plan fails to reach a common Nigerian, especially in a Nation that is yet to embrace cashless society. Nigeria is a cash society not a cashless society.

Having said this, It is so disheartening how inhuman sir you and your team and the Federal government inclusive thought to make the lives of ordinary Nigerians miserable. Many Nigerians earn daily to survive.

People that have lost everything called standard of good life with no water, no security, no job, no fuel and the last thing now they have to face is the issue of money to survive.

Whilst this is going on the scarcity of new notes, It’s saddens to see you watch Nigerians suffering and you can not make emergency decisions to rescind on your decisions and allow them to use the old notes for couple of weeks whilst you and your team get together to find a working solution to the failed currency you unleash on Nigerians.

You daily put many Bankers in arms way and security of the country under threats, yet it doesn’t bother even the President to intervene and stop the new currency deadline madness.

Why are we this wicked? Why are we this inhuman? Why are we this insensitive to people suffering? Why do we make laws and policies to punish Nigerians and we don’t care? Why are we seeing protest all over the country and no immediate and urgent alternative solution?

No country in the world sir ever made a new note without giving it up to 6 months to circulate? It is a failed leadership and failed policy.

Nigeria economy is catching fire while you all watch and clapping for it to burn more. Posterity will judge everyone who make the lives of Nigerians harder.

Someday, Nigerians will be rescued from this mess.

I hope you use your office to stop this madness”, he said.

