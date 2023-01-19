You Are A Disgrace, You Left Anambra In Ruins And Ran To Lagos- Kogi Deputy Governor To Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speaking to the residents of Ogugu Area in Olamaboro Local Government at the dawn of this day on the impending 2023 presidential elections, Chief Edward David Onaja, the deputy governor of Kogi State, said, “Why would the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, leave his state, Anambra, if it is truly developed and moved to Lagos?”

He continued by saying that it is disgraceful for the LP presidential candidate to depart for a state that was created by a different co-governor while the state he was supposed to develop was left in ruins. While speaking, Edwin David asserted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, was responsible for the development of Lagos State, the location of Obi’s new home.

According to chief Edwin, “Peter Obi is a disgrace, and it is a disgrace on him to leave Onitsha in Anambra State because it is underdeveloped and go to settle in Lagos State, which is well developed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

