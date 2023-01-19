This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

You Are A Disgrace, You Left Anambra In Ruins And Ran To Lagos—Kogi Deputy Governor Fires Peter Obi

When speaking to the residents of Ogugu Area in Olamaboro Local Government this morning about the impending 2023 presidential elections, Chief Edward David Onaja, the deputy governor of Kogi State, asked, “Why would the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, leave his state, Anambra, if it is truly developed and moved to Lagos?”

He continued by saying that it is disgraceful for the LP presidential candidate to depart for a state that was created by a different co-governor while the state he was supposed to develop was left in ruins. While speaking, Edwin David asserted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, was responsible for the development of Lagos State, the location of Obi’s new home.

Peter Obi is a disgrace, and it is disgraceful of him to leave the underdeveloped Onitsha in Anambra State and move to the well-developed Lagos State under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to chief Edwin.

Content created and supplied by: Davsim (via 50minds

News )

