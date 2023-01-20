NEWS

You Are A Disgrace, You Left Anambra In Ruins And Ran To Lagos– Kogi Deputy Governor Fires Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kogi State Deputy Governor Edward David Onaja told residents of Ogu-gu, Olamaboro District Government this morning ahead of the fast-approaching 2023 presidential election: “Why should the presidential candidate of the Labour Party leave Anambra state and move to Lagos if Anambra was developed?”

Moreover, he said, it would be shameful for a labour Party presidential candidate to move from a state that was ruined when he was governor to another state founded by another governor. However, Edwin David said in a speech that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Party, developed Lagos State where Obi lives.

According to Chief Edwin, “It is a shame for Peter Obi and it is a shame that he left Onitsha in Anambra State because it was underdeveloped and settled in the well-developed Lagos State.”

Readers, what is your take on this? Please share your thoughts and comments on this article.

Video Credit: YouTube

GistSports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDP Crisis: Before PDP’s primary, Atiku met Wike and told him two things- Dele Momodu reveals

6 mins ago

Ayo Fayose And Ekiti PDP Candidates Dismiss The Suspension Of The Party.

6 mins ago

“A Troublesome Interloper”— Dele Momodu Slams Festus Keyamo For Dragging Atiku To Court

15 mins ago

Tinubu slept throughout the meeting held for presidential candidates, he Didn’t say a word-Sowore

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button