You Are A Disgrace, You Left Anambra In Ruins And Ran To Lagos– Kogi Deputy Governor Fires Peter Obi

Kogi State Deputy Governor Edward David Onaja told residents of Ogu-gu, Olamaboro District Government this morning ahead of the fast-approaching 2023 presidential election: “Why should the presidential candidate of the Labour Party leave Anambra state and move to Lagos if Anambra was developed?”

Moreover, he said, it would be shameful for a labour Party presidential candidate to move from a state that was ruined when he was governor to another state founded by another governor. However, Edwin David said in a speech that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Party, developed Lagos State where Obi lives.

According to Chief Edwin, “It is a shame for Peter Obi and it is a shame that he left Onitsha in Anambra State because it was underdeveloped and settled in the well-developed Lagos State.”

