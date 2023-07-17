You Are A “Bad Market If You Don’t Dress Well To Our Church-Prophet Odumeje Tells Members

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere predominantly known as Odùméje, is a Nigerian clergyman as the general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance.

While speaking in a recent video on his Church’s Facebook account, the cleric reportedly stated that “Dress well before God. Because when you do this, men of God and pastors in the church will look at you. But if eventually, you don’t dress well to our church, I won’t look at you because you are a bad market. And of course, when I look at you twice I will be angry.

Speaking further he said ” Why am I saying this? It is because before God is neatness. And neatness is next to godliness. On this note, I advise you all to dress well for the church. Don’t dress as if you are the inventor of poverty.

This is to tell Dressing up shows respect for God and worship as we publicly covenant with Him. The second reason why we should dress up for church is that it shows respect for God and for God’s place of worship. God says to those who worship Him, “if I am a master, where is My respect?” 1 Peter 5:5-6 also says “Clothe yourselves, all of you, with humility toward one another, for “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you.

