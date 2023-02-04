NEWS

Yorubas Do Not Take Things That Belong To Others, Yoruba Has Been President Before-Adebanjo To Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has assured the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi that he is behind his presidential aspiration.

The outspoken nonagenarian made this known today during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

He urged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to withdraw his candidacy for his counterpart in Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In his words; “We are behind Obi, leaders of the progressive movement are behind Obi. Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yorubas do not take things that belong to other tribes. A Yoruba has been President before.”

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been touring the country seeking for support since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago.

Source – The Punch paper

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Will Not Stop Campaigning For Tinubu – Buhari

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Northerners Won’t Vote For You; Adebanjo-Tinubu, Atiku Is Nigeria Worst Enemy-BAT

13 mins ago

I have Known Asiwaju For More Than 20 Years, He Will Give His Best To Nigeria – President Buhari

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines;Prepare To Bring Back Our Old Notes -Group;Address Naira, Fuel Crises, AAC To FG

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button