Yorubas Do Not Take Things That Belong To Others, Yoruba Has Been President Before-Adebanjo To Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has assured the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi that he is behind his presidential aspiration.

The outspoken nonagenarian made this known today during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

He urged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to withdraw his candidacy for his counterpart in Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In his words; “We are behind Obi, leaders of the progressive movement are behind Obi. Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yorubas do not take things that belong to other tribes. A Yoruba has been President before.”

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been touring the country seeking for support since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago.

Source – The Punch paper

OgbeniPOG (

)