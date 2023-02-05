Yoruba will vote for Atiku-Okowa – Babawande

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Olufemi Babawande has said that for Nigeria to move forward, she needs a leader that can bring the people together, prompting him to state that the Yorubas will vote for Atiku.

Babawande, General Secretary of the Southern Solidarity Movement for Good Governance, has lent his opinion that the Yoruba nation will vote massively for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku,” he said, is not someone “who wants us to rubber stamp everything he and his cronies have dictated.” For this reason, he ‘affirmed’ that Southerners around the country till the diaspora will be mobilised to vote Atiku-Okowa.

Babawande said the South West will throw its weight behind the Atiku/Okowa ticket because the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has no full grip on the region.

Speaking with one voice, the Director of Communications, Omolara Williams, the President of the movement, Stanley Edokpolo, and Babawande unanimously stood in favour of the PDP.

He stated that if people think that SouthWest will join the Tinubu line, that’s a big mistake, as he went on to list Atiku’s antecedents, being “a nationalist, an industrialist, an educationist and a dependable ally.”

Women Leader of the group, Yeyelua Olanike Babawande, supported the foregoing, that the Afenifere never endorsed Tinubu because not all Yorubas are in support of his candidacy since the South West does not play tribal politics.

The group hailed the likes of Segun Sowunmi, Dele Momodu, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dele Momodu, etc, for their loyalty to the Nigerian cause, the PDP and for “promoting detribalised politics, which is healthy for a better Nigeria.”

“People are more focused on the leader that can help reset the nation,” they stated, and “PDP has a better programme for Nigerians and we in the South-West have always believed in one Nigeria.”

