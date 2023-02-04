Yoruba, This Election Is Yours. It is Not About Me Because I’m Not Looking for What To Eat—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has told the Yoruba that the 2023 presidential election is theirs and one they should use to liberate themselves. The former Governor of Lagos State said this during his speech at the presidential campaign rally in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Perhaps because of the condemnation that his earlier “Emi lokan” or “It’s my turn” comment had attracted, the willy politician cleverly decided to let his ego stay just below the surface stirring the Yoruba to see his ambition as theirs.

He bellowed:

“This election is not about me because I am not looking for what to eat.

“Yoruba, Yoruba, whose turn is it? Relax, this election is yours. You will use it to liberate yourselves. They want to turn us into slaves. We are not slaves.”

He also used the occasion to reiterate his criticism of the naira redesign policy of the federal government and urged the people to overlook the hardship occasioned by the policy and be determined to cast their votes for him despite the challenges.

He said:

“They locked up money. Trek to your poling units, vote and stay with your vote. I beg you in the name of God, this is not about fighting. Don’t fight them. Those who locked up your money will eventually unlock it. They’re doing it to get you angry so that you can cause a crisis… The rat that ate poison will kill itself.”

He also urged those who have not collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to do so, saying “they want to hoard it and not give you. Don’t allow them to do so.”

