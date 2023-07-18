Yoruba Politics Embraces Respectful Reunion Amidst Professional Feud — Daniel Bwala.

According to Daniel Bwala, the Yoruba people from the South-West region are skilled in playing politics without harboring resentment.

According to a Twitter post, Bwala mentioned an incident where an APC chairman refused to pay him his professional fees after he left the party, but now that the chairman is no longer in power, Bwala expects to be paid by those who maintained a respectful relationship with him despite his departure.

Bwala also highlighted how the Yorubas, including influential figures like PBAT Asiwaju and Babatunde Oganla, treat him with warmth and humor, jokingly urging him to return to their fold.

Bwala further shared an encounter with Kayode Fayemi, where the latter expressed a desire for Bwala to come back without any bitterness.

In his words, “The Yorubas have a skill for engaging in politics without harboring ill feelings. This is evident in the way Asiwaju, his family, and his associates handle political matters.

When I recently encountered Babatunde Oganla, SAN in a courtroom, he openly exclaimed, “Bwala, remember you are on loan and you must return!” This remark was met with laughter from everyone present, as if I had never been away.”

