Yoruba Nation Agitator Are Amassing Weapons To Disrupt 2023 Election in South-West — IGP, Usman Baba

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has revealed that the police gathered that the Oduduwa Nation Agitators have been amassing weapons and mobilising resources in order to disrupt the peace, security, and electoral process in the South-West geo-political zone ahead of the general elections scheduled to begin on February 25 across the country.

The IGP revealed this while speaking at a strategic meeting he held with Command Police Commissioners, Zonal AIGs and Deputy Inspector’s General of Police on Monday in Abuja.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Nothing like election disruption on his mandate we stand asiwaju Hamed Bola Tinubu, GCFR the incoming president of Nigeria.

We urge all security personnel should stay strong and confronted any street child who try to cause choas during the event.

Another plan from cabals to disrupt this election. Who know whether they have planted their men to perfect their plans.

Source: SaharaReporters and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: EngrLas (via 50minds

News )

