“Yoruba Leaders Should Have Advised Tinubu to Find a Better Candidate” -Kayode Ogundamisi

A renowned public affairs commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi, has said that Tinubu’s advisers have not done justice to the Yoruba race with their choice of a presidential candidate. Ogundamisi provided details in his interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on what he believed current Yoruba leaders and Tinubu’s close supporters should have told the APC leader regarding producing of a presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

In response to the topic, Kayode said, “There are those of us who know Tinubu quite closely.” I think the people around the APC leader are not serving him well, and neither have the new generation of Yoruba leaders. I also think that if they had served him well, they would have told him not to contest this election.

He added, “They should have advised Tinubu to look for the best candidate at this point.” I do not think that they have done justice to the Yoruba race.

