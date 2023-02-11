NEWS

“Yoruba Leaders Should Have Advised Tinubu to Find a Better Candidate” -Kayode Ogundamisi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A renowned public affairs commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi, has said that Tinubu’s advisers have not done justice to the Yoruba race with their choice of a presidential candidate. Ogundamisi provided details in his interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on what he believed current Yoruba leaders and Tinubu’s close supporters should have told the APC leader regarding producing of a presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

In response to the topic, Kayode said, “There are those of us who know Tinubu quite closely.” I think the people around the APC leader are not serving him well, and neither have the new generation of Yoruba leaders. I also think that if they had served him well, they would have told him not to contest this election.

He added, “They should have advised Tinubu to look for the best candidate at this point.” I do not think that they have done justice to the Yoruba race.

You can watch the interview here.

Adegorioye (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Here Are Reactions After Shehu Sani Said CBN Should Give New Naira Notes To Police To Share To Us

4 mins ago

No One Should Attack My Obidient Supporters During Elections –Peter Obi Warns

7 mins ago

Insecurity may jeopardize the 2023 general elections – Martin Onovo.

13 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts to the Attack on his Labour Party supporters in Lagos state.

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button