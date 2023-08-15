NEWS

Yoruba Elders Express Concerns Over Economic Hardship and Call on Tinubu for Action

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read

According to Vangaurd report, Yoruba elders, represented by the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have voiced their distress regarding the current economic challenges faced by Nigerians under the leadership of Bola Tinubu. While maintaining their support for the president, the elders have urged the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to adopt more practical and visible strategies to allete the prevailing hardships faced by the citizens.

During an Emergency meeting of the National Executive Council in Ibadan, the group released a communiqué on August 10, 2023. Chief Oladipo Oyewole, the Secretary-General of the YCE, shared the group’s resolutions with journalists, emphasizing the need for effective measures to mitigate the suffering experienced by Nigerians.

The statement highlighted: “Although fully appreciating the present Federal Government administration’s management abilities and capabilities, YCE is concerned about the intensifying suffering and deepening hardship experienced by the masses. The cost of essential commodities such as petrol, transportation, and food has risen significantly.”

Furthermore, the elders expressed their concern about the Emir of Ilorin and others’ publications regarding the Isese worship in Kwara State. They raised alarm over potential infringement on the socio-cultural rights of Yoruba people in the state.

The YCE called for diplomatic measures to prevent the escalation of conflicts in West Africa due to the power impasse in the Niger Republic. While acknowledging potential positive outcomes from the current economic tightening in Nigeria, the group emphasized the importance of effective management and monitoring to ensure that the hardships faced by the people yield meaningful results.

Mohmedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Stop Long Grammar, Ask Emefiele To Name Those That Shared Money Under Buhari Govt – Shehu Sani

10 mins ago

Police arrest ‘notorious bandit’, recover weapons in Benue

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Now Regretting Voting Tinubu–PDP, Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri As Achonu Flags Off Campaign

24 mins ago

Even those who vote for BAT are regretting it today; I’m sure Tribunal will do the right thing-Emmanuel Ogidi

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button