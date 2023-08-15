Yoruba Elders Express Concerns Over Economic Hardship and Call on Tinubu for Action

According to Vangaurd report, Yoruba elders, represented by the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have voiced their distress regarding the current economic challenges faced by Nigerians under the leadership of Bola Tinubu. While maintaining their support for the president, the elders have urged the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to adopt more practical and visible strategies to allete the prevailing hardships faced by the citizens.

During an Emergency meeting of the National Executive Council in Ibadan, the group released a communiqué on August 10, 2023. Chief Oladipo Oyewole, the Secretary-General of the YCE, shared the group’s resolutions with journalists, emphasizing the need for effective measures to mitigate the suffering experienced by Nigerians.

The statement highlighted: “Although fully appreciating the present Federal Government administration’s management abilities and capabilities, YCE is concerned about the intensifying suffering and deepening hardship experienced by the masses. The cost of essential commodities such as petrol, transportation, and food has risen significantly.”

Furthermore, the elders expressed their concern about the Emir of Ilorin and others’ publications regarding the Isese worship in Kwara State. They raised alarm over potential infringement on the socio-cultural rights of Yoruba people in the state.

The YCE called for diplomatic measures to prevent the escalation of conflicts in West Africa due to the power impasse in the Niger Republic. While acknowledging potential positive outcomes from the current economic tightening in Nigeria, the group emphasized the importance of effective management and monitoring to ensure that the hardships faced by the people yield meaningful results.

