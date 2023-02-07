Yoruba elders endorse Tinubu for presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Chief Oladipo Oyewole, has stated their unalloyed backing for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the fast-approaching presidential election on February 25.

Chief Oyewole revealed this yesterday in Ibadan, 6th February 2023, after a special executive session, on the group’s conviction that Tinubu’s record as Lagos State governor, and other giant strides, make him apt for the seat.

Oyewole, while declaring the support, said it was unanimously agreed that “his detribalised disposition, resourceful capacity and love for humanity stood him in good stead to lift the country out of socio-economic precipitation.”

It was maintained by the Council that the Yoruba, a major stakeholder in the Nigeria enterprise, should not be pushed aside in the politics of the nation and that only the competent should be paraded for such candidacy as Tinubu.

While noting the tense atmosphere engulfing the country as a result of scarcity of fuel and currency swap, the group pleaded calm and patience to allow the government to reach the resolve it promised.

