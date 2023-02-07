NEWS

Yoruba elders endorse Tinubu for presidency

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Chief Oladipo Oyewole, has stated their unalloyed backing for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the fast-approaching presidential election on February 25.

Chief Oyewole revealed this yesterday in Ibadan, 6th February 2023, after a special executive session, on the group’s conviction that Tinubu’s record as Lagos State governor, and other giant strides, make him apt for the seat.

Oyewole, while declaring the support, said it was unanimously agreed that “his detribalised disposition, resourceful capacity and love for humanity stood him in good stead to lift the country out of socio-economic precipitation.”

It was maintained by the Council that the Yoruba, a major stakeholder in the Nigeria enterprise, should not be pushed aside in the politics of the nation and that only the competent should be paraded for such candidacy as Tinubu.

While noting the tense atmosphere engulfing the country as a result of scarcity of fuel and currency swap, the group pleaded calm and patience to allow the government to reach the resolve it promised.

Worshipper (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Atiku said the ticket should be given to southeast but, some people in the PDP rejected it- Momodu

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Court Stops PDP, Ayu From Suspending Wike, PDP, LP, NNPP Can’t Defeat APC—Fashola

15 mins ago

People Are Looking At Buhari’s Body Language To Find Signs That He Doesn’t Support Tinubu – Keyamo

23 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: No Difference Between PDP, Bandits – Tinubu; Atiku Pledges To End Benue Killings, ensure peace pact between Tivs/Fulani kinsmen

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button