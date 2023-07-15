Yoruba Are Not Our Problem, We Are Our Own Problem In The East – Deputy Speaker, Kalu Tells Igbos

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Benjamin Kalu has reacted to the Sit-At-Home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Recall that the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB declared Sit-At-Home few years ago to press home their demands for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is presently in the net of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Reacting in his address at the annual all markets conference in Lagos, Benjamin Kalu, who is known for his outspokenness said; “South East region lost over N4trn to insecurity in the last two years. This rising development has caused us a lot as we keep losing business investment to the constant sit-at-home. Insecurity remains a major problem in the east, the Yoruba are not our problem, we are our own problem in the east”

He added “Igbo are not known for violence. We must rise up with one voice and denounce this ugly situation in our land.”

Source – The Vanguard paper

