Yobe: 2 Primaries Were Conducted But The 1st One Was Conducted By The State APC – Mohammed Hassan

The Director General of the Yobe state APC Campaign Council, Sen. Mohammed Hassan has responded to the recent judgement passed by the Supreme Court in which Ahmad Lawan was declared the candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District ahead of the election.

While speaking during a recent interview, Sen Hassan revealed what actually took place during the primaries and why the candidacy of Bashir Machina was annulled. He said two primaries were held in which Bashir Ahmad emerged from the first primary. He further revealed that the first primary was held by the Yobe state APC while the second one was held by the national electoral Council.

Speaking on Hassan disclosed that the Yobe state APC had no Constitutional provision to conduct an election and that’s why the first primary was canceled. He also revealed that INEC wasn’t present to monitor the second primary election because INEC is just a monitoring agency and so they could opt to accept an invitation to be present or not.

In his words:”One of the primaries was conducted by the Yobe state chapter, that was the first one. The second one was the one conducted by the National Working Committee of the APC. Everyone understands that it is neither in the party’s guidelines nor its constitution for state to conduct primaries.

