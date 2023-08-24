NEWS

Yobana Reveals That In 12 Years, FG Has Failed To Repair A Road Where Refinery, Seaport Are Located

A Political Analyst, Marvin Yobana, has revealed the failure of the federal government of Nigeria to fix a road in Rivers State which serves as the location of a refinery, a sea port, and a petrochemical plant.

According to Marvin Yobana, for the past 12 years, the federal government has been going back and forth with the Rivers State government about who has the responsibility of fixing the short kilometer of road.

He disclosed that the Rivers State government had been asking for permission from the federal government to repair the road because it is a federal road, but the federal government has been insisting on repairing the road by itself.

Marvin Yobana went on to state that the federal government has been insisting that it has a design for the road and as such, the talks of constructing the road goes to federal ministry of works and the ministry moves it to the NNPC which claims to have a special funding for constructing the road, but the road has not been constructed after 12 years.

Watch From The 22:53 Minute Of The Video Below:


