Yesterday, I Was With Peter Obi At The Dinner To Engage Entertainers In Lagos — Rhodes Vivour

The labour party presidential candidate and former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi met with Lagos state Entertainers yesterday.

Reacting after the event, the Lagos state governorship candidate, Rhodes Vivour released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he stated how amazing it was for him to have the opportunity to interact with Peter Obi supporters in the entertainment industry.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Rhodes Vivour, He said; “Yesterday, I was with his excellency Peter Obi at the Dinner to engage Entertainers in Lagos. It was an amazing time as I interacted with OBIdients in the Entertainment industry and got to hear their concerns. Entertainers deserve more than they get”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Rhodes Vivour via his twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Content created and supplied by: Okotie_News (via 50minds

News )

#Yesterday #Peter #Obi #Dinner #Engage #Entertainers #Lagos #Rhodes #VivourYesterday, I Was With Peter Obi At The Dinner To Engage Entertainers In Lagos — Rhodes Vivour Publish on 2023-02-10 14:43:05