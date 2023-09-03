Yerima Shettima Reacts as Niger Coup Leaders Question Legitimacy of Tinubu’s Govt

Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (ACF), spoke on the current state of affairs in the Niger Republic and how it affects democracy in a recent interview with THE PUNCH.

Shettima referenced his connection with groups like NADECO and PRONACO as well as his history in the pro-democracy struggle when questioned about his worries about the Niger coup and its threat to democracy. He emphasised the significance of safeguarding democratically elected governments and voiced his opposition to any measures that would do so.

A legitimate government being overthrown in a coup in the 21st century, according to Shettima, poses a serious threat to not only Nigeria but the entire African continent. He urged everyone to join together in denouncing such activities and emphasised the need of using diplomacy as a means of resolving differences as opposed to military coups.

He praised the leaders of ECOWAS, including President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for their opposition to the Niger coup and dedication to restoring the constitutional administration. Shettima emphasised Nigeria and Niger’s close proximity to each other as well as how these factors indirectly affect Nigeria.

Shettima argued that an elected government should be respected and that any issues should be resolved in accordance with the constitution in response to the coup leaders’ challenge to the legitimacy of the current Nigerian administration. In order to express their preferences, he urged Niger’s inhabitants to participate in the voting process.

Shettima criticised people who contest election results and pleaded with them to respect democracy in order to prevent the nation from becoming unstable.

