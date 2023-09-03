Yerima Shettima Reacts After Niger Coup Leaders Challenges The Legitimacy Of Tinubu’s Government

In a recent interview with THE PUNCH, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (ACF), discussed his concerns and perspective on the current situation in Niger Republic and its potential implications for democracy.

Shettima, drawing from his background in the pro-democracy movement, including affiliations with organizations like NADECO and PRONACO, expressed deep concerns about the Niger coup and its potential threat to democracy. He underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding democratically elected governments and strongly opposed any actions that could undermine their legitimacy.

The ACF President emphasized that a coup against a legitimate government in the 21st century poses a substantial threat, not only to Nigeria but to the entire African continent. He called for a unified condemnation of such actions and stressed the necessity of addressing grievances through negotiation and peaceful means rather than resorting to coups.

Shettima commended President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their resolute stance against the Niger coup and their commitment to restoring the legitimate government. He highlighted the geographical proximity of Niger to Nigeria and how events there could indirectly affect Nigeria. Regarding the challenge posed to the legitimacy of Nigeria’s sitting government by the coup leaders, Shettima asserted the importance of respecting a legitimately elected government and addressing any concerns through constitutional and democratic processes. He encouraged Niger’s citizens to actively engage in the electoral process to express their preferences and effect change.

Shettima also criticized individuals who refuse to accept electoral outcomes, stressing the significance of respecting the democratic process to maintain stability and prevent potential destabilization in the country.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)