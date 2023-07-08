Yerima Says 14-Year-Old Egyptian He Married Is Doing Her Master’s Now

Sani Yerima, a former governor of Zamfara State, said that marriage does not prevent young ladies from pursuing their education. He said that the woman he married when she was 14 years old is presently enrolled in a master’s study. Sani Yerima, who wed his wife in 2010, claimed that his behaviour was not in violation of Nigeria’s constitution. He claims that the state assembly have not approved the legislation prohibiting marriage to underage girls that is being enacted by the National Assembly.

He replied, “The girl I married at age 14 is currently pursuing her master’s degree,” when asked whether he permitted his wife to complete her education. I said that my daughter, who was hitched at age 16, is now pursuing her doctorate. Fourteen and sixteen are equivalent. Any legislation that the National Assembly passes must be domesticated by the state legislatures; if they don’t, the law ceases to exist.

[Extracts From Vanguard paper]

Williams101 (

)