Yemi Osinbajo Shares Why He Will Not Be Able To Attend The APC Caucus Meeting Scheduled For Today

The immediate past Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has revealed why he would not be able to attend the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress scheduled for today, Wednesday, 2nd of August, 2023.

Yemi Osinbajo, who served as Vice President to immediate Past President, Muhammadu Buhari for eight years was succeeded by the incumbent Vice President, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima on the 29th of May, 2023.

Yemi Osinbajo stated through his media aide, Laolu Akande said; “The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has expressed his regrets for his inability to attend the caucus meeting of the APC scheduled for Wednesday 2nd August 2023 . In a letter of apology for his absence addressed to the Ag. Chairman of the party”

He added; “the former VP explained that he was already abroad for engagements to which he had long been committed, when he received the invitation to the meeting. He had in fact cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be available for the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the party which had to be postponed due to exigencies. While wishing the party fruitful deliberations, he expressed his commitment to the Party and his availability for future meetings and activities of the party”

(Photo Credit – Laolu Akande Verified Twitter Page)

The recent post by Laolu Akande on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Laolu Akande Verified Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)