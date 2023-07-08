Yari Told Me That 7 Villages Were Told Not To Go To Farm In His LG Until They Provide N100M—Yerima

During an interview with Channels Television, Sen. Sani Yerima revealed that Senator Yari called him and told him that seven villages were warned not to go to their farms in his local government until they mobilised 100 million naira. He revealed that the rate of insecurity in Zamfara State has grown from bad to worse in the last few months.

He further stated that many governments in the past have tried to tackle the issue without succeeding. He added that the bandits are well known in the state because their pictures and videos are all over the media. He also revealed that the military have been fighting bandits in the state since the last 10 years without a positive result.

According to him, “Just last week, the former governor, Senator Yari, called me and told me that in his own local government, about 7 villages have been warned not to go to their farms until they mobilise 100 million naira for the bandits, so this is not a new thing. They’re doing it, and the military and ability members are stationed. That is why I said that with the way things are going, the military has been fighting them for over 10 years now, and the situation is getting worse. We see them on social media; they’re not hidden. I don’t know who goes there to take them, and then you hear about them.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Channels Television (37:55)

Square (

)