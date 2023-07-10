Yari made sure that Yerima who brought him to political limelight was chased out of Guzau- Dr Gololo

Dr. Garus Gololo, a former military officer and prominent member of the All Progressive Congress, has accused Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara State, of engaging in vindictive actions against his predecessor, Sani Yerima. Gololo criticized Yari’s suitability for leading the 10th Senate assembly and called on the APC leadership to promptly intervene and caution the senator for obstructing the elected Senate President’s activities.

According to Gololo, Senator Yari has been persistently targeting and causing trouble for his predecessor, Sani Yerima, to the extent of forcing him out of the state capital. Gololo voiced his doubts about Yari’s ability to effectively lead the 10th Senate assembly and urged the APC leadership to take swift action in addressing Yari’s behavior, which is seen as an attempt to hinder the activities of the duly elected Senate President.

Highlighting Senator Yari’s past conduct, Gololo recounted an incident from Yari’s eight-year tenure as governor, where he allegedly orchestrated the expulsion of his political mentor, Senator Yerima, from the capital city of Zamfara state. Gololo questioned the appropriateness of such actions and drew attention to the similarities in Yari’s current behavior, as he challenges and refuses to accept the outcome of an election in which he suffered a clear defeat on the Senate floor.

Source:The Sun paper

