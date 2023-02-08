Yar’Adua’s PDM declares for PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Vanguard’s publication this morning, it was reported that the members of late General Shehu Yar’Adua’s Political Family, PDM/Peoples Front of Nigeria, have announced their decision move to the Peoples Democratic party, PDP.

While addressing newsmen yesterday in Ondo, the group said the decision to move to PDP was a unanimous decision by the group, as it was in line with the wishes of their founder, the late Miss YarAdua and Dr. Farouk Abdulazeez, their pioneer National Chairman.

“Our decision was prompted by obvious discrimination, non-inclusion, and outright alienation at all levels of party activities on one hand and the other,” Ajewole said.

Ajewole also explained why they need to remain in one political as preached by their pioneering National Chairman, late Farouk Abdulazeez. He said is better to stick with one party than scattering into many political parties.

Recall that the late Nigerian president, Musa YarAdua was part of the PDP before his death. General Shehu Musa Yar-Adua’s political family, were in APC, ADC, SDP, Accord and Alliance for Democracy prior to the announcement.

