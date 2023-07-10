Yar’Adua had gut to confront some of the key issues that were holding Nigeria back – Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesperson, northern elders forum, said that late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua had gut to confront some of the key issues that were holding Nigeria back as president.

Dr. Hakeem disclosed this in an interview with AIT during the Focus program when he was asked to speak about the new government and whether the President can initiate move to change things drastically, especially with the way things have been since 1999.

Dr. Hakeem said that ‘Yes’ the president can initiate move that will change things drastically. He said Nigerian President is one of the most powerful creations of any constitution in the world, and that it is few things they can not do constitutionally, which means, it’s a matter of will, if the President wants to change things.

He gave instance of Obasanjo who he said did well at least in his first term. He said in his first term, he consolidate and create elites for the country and in his second term, he focus on reform. Also, he said,

“Umar came to power with fantastic ideas. I have the opportunity of working with him for some months while he was alive. His 7-point agenda was things that were very thought out, they represented the core of what is wrong with this country and he started very well. He had the gut to confront some of the key issues that were holding the country back and he led by example. He used to tell us that, corrupt leader can never make a good leader. And he was right.”

Watch the video (starting from 16mins)

pecial (

)