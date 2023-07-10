Yar’Adua Began Electoral Reforms When He Said The Polls Were Flawed, But Tinubu Ruled It Out – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, expressed his concern over the state of the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. According to Atiku, within just 40 days of Tinubu’s reign, poverty has worsened, inflation has skyrocketed, and innocent Nigerians have become vulnerable to manipulation. He cautioned supporters of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against disrupting the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Atiku’s statement, conveyed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, was prompted by an alleged sponsored protest at the European Union (EU) headquarters in Abuja following the release of the EU’s report on the 2023 parliamentary elections. The report by the EU delegation of observers criticized the conduct of the elections, while the Presidency opposed the findings.

Atiku found it curious that security agencies, despite issuing statements banning demonstrations, were reportedly protecting the sponsored pro-government protesters outside the EU office. He warned the security agencies to remain vigilant as the world would be watching when the Tribunal proceedings concluded.

Atiku also compared the 2023 presidential election to the 2007 election, stating that both were among the worst in Nigeria’s history. However, he noted that President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, the main beneficiary of the flawed 2007 election, acknowledged the irregularities and initiated electoral reforms. In contrast, Tinubu rejected the EU report and dismissed the possibility of electoral reform, according to Atiku’s statement.

