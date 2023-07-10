NEWS

Yar’Adua Began Electoral Reforms When He Said The Polls Were Flawed, But Tinubu Ruled It Out – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that only 40 days into the reign of President Bola Tinubu, poverty has worsened in the country, inflation has skyrocketed, and innocent Nigerians have become vulnerable to manipulation.

It also warned supporters of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against interrupting the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

In a statement yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the warning was necessitated by the alleged “sponsored protest” at the European Union (EU) headquarters in Abuja following the release of the EU. Report of the delegation of observers on the 2023 parliamentary elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave the EU a low rating for the conduct of the elections. However, the Presidency opposed the report.

 

However, the PDP candidate said it was curious that security agencies were allegedly protecting protesters picketing outside the EU office in Abuja.

“We find it curious that the same security agencies that issued statements banning demonstrations were curiously available to protect sponsored pro-government protesters picketing outside the EU office. We warn security agencies to be on their toes when the Tribunal ends because the world will be watching.

He added: “Nobody needs to be told that the 2023 presidential election was one of the worst in the history of Nigeria. The 2007 election was just as bad, but at least the main beneficiary, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, admitted that the poll was flawed and immediately began electoral reforms. However, in rejecting the EU report, Tinubu ruled out the possibility of electoral reform.

Source; The Sunnews Online

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this news

