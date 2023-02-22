Yakubu Dogara’s post about Tinubu that is generating lots of reactions on social media

Yakubu Dogara has generated a lot of reactions over a post he made on his official Twitter handle regarding the candidacy of the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives claimed that Tinubu’s popular slogan, “Emilokan” is a heresy. Dogara explained that even if the presidential candidate of APC has done well for people before, his claiming that it is his turn because of that amounts to doing the right thing for the wrong reasons. He noted that someone claiming that it is his turn to rule will only cause problems if elected.

Hear him, “Doing things for others and demanding that they pay you back amounts to doing the right thing for the wrong reasons, the definition of heresy. Is it said that the most truly generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or rewards.”

The statements of Dogara generated lots of reactions from Nigerians on social media. Below are some of the reactions.

