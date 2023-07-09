“Yakubu Ajaka was Targeted For Dumping APC to Contest in another Party -APC Chief, Realwan Okpanachi

A Kogi State chieftain of the ruling APC, Realwan Okpanachi, has expressed his concerns over the safety of the SDP governorship candidate in the State, Hon.Yakubu Ajaka. In his interview, the Kogi State politician revealed how Ajaka, who had greatly helped the APC, soon became a target after dumping the APC to pursue his governorship political ambitions in another party.

Addressing the topic, Realwan said, “We hope that something positive will be done about the electoral violence in Kogi State before the 2023 election. The attack on the SDP governorship candidate, Hon. Ajaka, was a clear assassination attempt on his life after he left office as the deputy national publicity secretary of my party, the APC.

The lawyer added, “Hon. Yakubu Ajaka was significantly part of the APC when the incumbent government got re-elected in 2019. However, he was “marked for assassination” because he decided to contest on the platform of another party. Nobody can stop him from entering Kogi State. However, his father, the chairman of the Kogi State council of traditional rulers, was prevented from receiving him yesterday at home.

You can watch the interview here. (18:20 minute)

Adegorioye (

)