Yahaya, Ekpo, Others Proposed for Vacant Positions in APC NWC

The APC is set to fill vacant positions in its NWC, with nominations from state and zonal chapters awaiting ratification by the NEC.

Among the nominees are Ali Dalori for Deputy National Chairman in the North, Dr. Stella Odey-Ekpo for Women’s Leader, Martins Azubuike for Welfare Officer, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana for Legal Adviser, and Ismail Adesayo Yahaya for Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, this move follows the resignations and appointments of key members, including Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

Saliu Lukman and Ahmad El-Marzuq also resigned. NWC members Senator Abubakar Kyari and Dr. Beta Edu were nominated as ministers, and one member passed away.

The NEC authorized the NWC to fill vacancies during its August 3 meeting. State executive committees proposed candidates as per Article 31.5 of the APC Constitution. The Borno State chapter chose Ali Dalori to replace Kyari as Deputy National Chairman (North).

Odey-Ekpo is nominated to replace Edu as National Women’s Leader. Ismail Adesayo Yahaya will be the new National Publicity Secretary, replacing Mustapha Muri Ajaka.

The position of National Legal Adviser, now North Central’s responsibility, will be Nasarawa State’s nominee. Azubuike replaces the late Friday Nwosu as National Welfare Secretary. The Northwest is yet to decide on Lukman’s replacement, but nominations have reached the National Secretariat.

