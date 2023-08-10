NEWS

Yahaya, Ekpo, Others Proposed for Vacant Positions in APC NWC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

The APC is set to fill vacant positions in its NWC, with nominations from state and zonal chapters awaiting ratification by the NEC.

Among the nominees are Ali Dalori for Deputy National Chairman in the North, Dr. Stella Odey-Ekpo for Women’s Leader, Martins Azubuike for Welfare Officer, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana for Legal Adviser, and Ismail Adesayo Yahaya for Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, this move follows the resignations and appointments of key members, including Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

Saliu Lukman and Ahmad El-Marzuq also resigned. NWC members Senator Abubakar Kyari and Dr. Beta Edu were nominated as ministers, and one member passed away.

The NEC authorized the NWC to fill vacancies during its August 3 meeting. State executive committees proposed candidates as per Article 31.5 of the APC Constitution. The Borno State chapter chose Ali Dalori to replace Kyari as Deputy National Chairman (North).

Odey-Ekpo is nominated to replace Edu as National Women’s Leader. Ismail Adesayo Yahaya will be the new National Publicity Secretary, replacing Mustapha Muri Ajaka.

The position of National Legal Adviser, now North Central’s responsibility, will be Nasarawa State’s nominee. Azubuike replaces the late Friday Nwosu as National Welfare Secretary. The Northwest is yet to decide on Lukman’s replacement, but nominations have reached the National Secretariat.

Temmyabbe (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

When Obasanjo Was In Charge, Nigeria Avoided Becoming A Stooge To Any Western Power – Gbadamosi

3 mins ago

Players That Have Recently Come Through Fulham’s Academy

5 mins ago

Coup: What Babangida told a minister who told him to stop power supply to Niger republic- Kassim Afegbua

15 mins ago

Top Players With the Most League Titles in Europe’s Elite Leagues

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button