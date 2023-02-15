Yahaya Bello Reveals Why He Attended Supreme Court Hearing On Naira Redesign Alongside Nasir El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has revealed why he attended the supreme court hearing on the Naira Redesign Policy alongside his contemporary Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The two governors were seen present in the court today as the supreme court made the final judgment on the extension of the cash swap date and review of the new Naira notes redesign policy. According to Yahaya Bello, he and Nasir El-Rufai trust the Nigerian jurists, and that is why they came to court to hear the judgment because Nigerians are suffering due to the CBN cashless policy.

Yahaya Bello revealed that the order made by the court still extends the old Naira notes cash swap until next week Wednesday. He revealed that all the governors present urge Nigerians to embrace peace, as this is just a temporary setback.

He noted that the policy made by President Muhammadu Buhari is not being condemned by the governors, but the implementation is flawed. He said that Nigerians have the right to use their money, and nobody should be compelled to open a bank account. Watch the video here.

