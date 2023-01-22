Yahaya Bello Is Still Supporting Tinubu, He Has Not Withdrawn His Support – APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello was recently alleged to have withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over some internal political issues involving the next Governorship election in Kogi state.

The rumour alleged that Bello had withdrawn his support for Tinubu as he feared the former Lagos state governor will install his protege and Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke as his successor in the November Governorship election, should he win the Presidential election in a couple of weeks from now.

Following this rumours, the APC has recently broken silence about the situation, pointing that there is no truth in the rumour.

According to the report on Vanguard , the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Sunday, 22nd of January 2023 described the rumour as false and irresponsible. He said that the Kogi state governor has not stopped supporting Tinubu and that he would continue to do so.

Mr Morka went further to say that the rumour was conceived to create an imagined disunity in the APC by the opposition. In his words, he said: “The story is maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors. Governor Yahaya Bello who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for our Party’s Candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.”

This rumour, ostensibly intended to float an imagined rift between Governor Yahaya Bello and Honourable James Faleke, Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is the desperate and disgraceful conjecture of opposition elements unsettled by our Party’s giant campaign strides. Both loyal Party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for the resounding victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.”

Eltosdelights (

)