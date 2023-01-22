Yahaya Bello debunks dumping Tinubu

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has denied any rumors of him leaving the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Bello took to his verified Facebook page to state that his support for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 presidential election remains unchanged and strong. The rumors of Bello leaving the Tinubu campaign may have been sparked by the upcoming November governorship election in the North-Central state.

This rumor comes just a day after a key member of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign team resigned from the APC. Naja’atu Muhammad, the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling APC, tendered her resignation one month before the presidential election. In her resignation letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Naja’atu cited the state of the nation as the reason for her decision and stated that she would rather be involved in salvaging the country than continue in party politics.

The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has made it clear that his support for Tinubu and Shettima is unwavering and will not be swayed by any rumors or political permutations. He also emphasized his support for the APC and the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a whole. The resignation of Naja’atu Muhammad from the Tinubu-Shettima campaign team may have raised questions about the stability of the campaign, but Bello’s statement serves as a reassurance of the support of key figures within the APC.

