Yabagi Sani States That National Competence Is Not Enough To Take The Country Where It Needs To Be

The Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council, Yabagi Sani, has stated that he believes that every Nigerian has to come together to move the country forward.

According to Yabagi Sani, national competence cannot take Nigeria where we want it to be. He maintained that national effectiveness must be added to national competence in other to get to the preferred destination.

He explained that national competence is when all the opinions is brought together so that competence will have a place to grow and be felt by the people. Yabagi Sani stated that some persons claims to be competent even when someone is by the side undermining such a person.

In his opinion, Yabagi Sani stated that the president has to invite others to work with him in other to move the country forward. He argued that brining people together under one administration despite belonging to different political parties is a clear example of national effectiveness.

