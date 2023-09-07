Yabagi Sani States That National Competence Is Not Enough To Take The Country Where It Needs To Be

Yabagi Sani, the chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council, has declared that he thinks all Nigerians must work together to advance the nation.

National competency, in Yabagi Sani’s opinion, cannot move Nigeria in the direction we want it to go. He insisted that in order to reach the desired outcome, national effectiveness must be combined with national competence.

In order for competence to have a space to develop and be felt by the people, he added, all perspectives must be brought together. According to Yabagi Sani, some people make claims of competence even when someone is standing by and discrediting them.

Yabagi Sani asserted that in order to advance the nation, the president must extend invitations to others to join him in his efforts. He said that uniting individuals from many political parties under one administration is a prime illustration of national efficiency.

Watch the video below starting at 5:05

