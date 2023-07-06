Yabagi Sani Reacts When Asked If He Will Accept A Ministerial Appointment From President Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2023 general election and the National Chairman of the party, Yabagi Sani, has reacted when asked if he will accept a ministerial appointment from President Bola Tinubu. While speaking in an interview with Channels TV, he noted that he is ready to serve the nation, making it clear that he won’t reject such an offer from the president.

Speaking further, he urged President Tinubu not to focus on forming a government of national competence, adding that he should also form a government that is effective.

In the interview, Sani was asked if he would accept a ministerial appointment from the president and he made it clear that he would accept it. He also joked with Seun Okinbaloye, the host of the live interview program, that he also wouldn’t reject an appointment from the president.

He said, “To serve the nation, why wouldn’t I? You will also accept it whether you like it or not. Nigeria appreciates what you are doing but when the time comes for you to step forward after you are asked to serve the nation because you are identified as someone who has certain qualities that the nation needs, I’m sure that as a compatriot, you may not reject it.”

