Worst Mistakes made by Jurgen Klopp in the first half that made Liverpool lose 1-0 to Newcastle.

Liverpool are currently behind in their game against Newcastle United at St James Park at the break, with the first half overshadowed by a lot of controversial decisions, without further ado, Below were the mistakes made by Jurgen Klopp.

The decision to stick with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Klopp’s decision to include the England international in the starting lineup for today’s game didn’t work out as the right sided defender struggled.

He was a weak link in the Liverpool defence and Newcastle took advantage of that by getting their attackers to put more pressure on him which paid dividends as the match progressed as he picked up a yellow card and also gave a goal away after failing to properly control a back pass from Mohamed Salah.

Taking off Luiz Diaz

After Virgil Van Dijk red card, Jurgen Klopp opted to make a change which saw him withdraw Luiz Diaz a bring in a more defensive minded player in Joe Gomez, that was a poor decision as Cody Gakpo who had an underwhelming and less threatening performance should have been taken off, Luiz Diaz was lively and would have given the Reds more edge going forward.

