“Worst form of desperation” – Oseloka speaks on the photoshopped image of Peter Obi and Simon Ekpa

A response has emerged from an aide to the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party and LP chieftain, Oseloka H Obaze, following the discovery of a photoshopped image depicting Peter Gregory Obi and Simon Ekpa together on a flight. The manipulated photo, which surfaced on the internet, has sparked considerable discussion among Nigerians.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the Labour Party chieftain expressed his disapproval of the fabricated image and proceeded to denounce the act. He attributed the creation of the photo to members of the opposition party, holding them responsible for its existence. According to him, the original picture captured the Labour Party presidential aspirant during a flight.

He asserted that individuals from the ruling party had doctored the photo by digitally inserting Simon Ekpa into it, alongside the former governor of Anambra, Peter Gregory Obi. Furthermore, he claimed that these manipulators had gone to the extent of including Aisha Yesufu in the counterfeit image.

The image alteration has ignited significant public engagement, with many Nigerians offering their opinions and reactions to the situation. The incident has drawn attention to the prevalence of misinformation and political manipulation, underscoring the need for vigilance and critical thinking when encountering content online.

See reactions below:

In the age of digital media, the spread of doctored images and misinformation has become a growing concern in politics and beyond. Such incidents highlight the potential for misinformation to influence public opinion, sow discord, and impact the credibility of individuals and political parties.

It is crucial for the public to verify the authenticity of images and information they come across on various platforms, particularly in the context of political discourse. Fact-checking and responsible sharing of content are essential practices to combat the spread of false information and maintain a healthy democratic discourse.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, politicians and their supporters must remain vigilant against deceptive tactics aimed at tarnishing reputations and undermining electoral processes. Emphasizing truth, transparency, and ethical conduct in politics is vital to fostering a robust and trustworthy democratic system.

In conclusion, the reaction from the aide of Oseloka H Obaze, the Labour Party presidential aspirant, to the photoshopped image featuring Peter Gregory Obi and Simon Ekpa underscores the significance of addressing misinformation in the political sphere. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of critical thinking and fact-checking in an era dominated by digital information, as well as the responsibility of all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of political discourse in Nigeria.

