Worse Things Are Happening In ECOWAS Countries Than What Is Happening In Niger – Archbishop Chukwuma

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Communion, His Grace, Emmanuel Chukwuma has reacted to the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger.

The well-respected and revered cleric condemned the planned invasion of Niger Republic by Economic Committee of West Africa States, ECOWAS over last month’s coup in the country. It had earlier been reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations”

The Vanguard paper reported that, His Grace, Emmanuel Chukwuma said during a chat with journalists that “the leadership of ECOWAS did not engage in proper consultation before issuing threats of war on Niger.”

He added; “It’s also unfortunate that the present government is not consulting enough, hence, they have led ECOWAS to misfire. Right now, it’s an absolute shame on our President Tinubu who wants to go to war with Niger. The Niger Republic coup happened because of corruption and life becoming so difficult for the people. That led to an intervention by the Army. The people rejoiced about that.”

He stated further; “Worse things are happening in ECOWAS countries than what is happening in Niger but because there is some sort of corruption even in the military, they are not planning for intervention”

The recent statement by Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma which was shared by The Vanguard paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

