World Breastfeeding Week: Husbands, Suck Your Pregnant Wife’s Breasts – Health Official Advises

Health official expert, Mrs. Piece Essien has advised husbands to always suck the breasts of their pregnant wives before the arrival of the new baby.

Mrs. Peace Essien made this revelation on Tuesday during an interview in her office to mark the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week, themed, “Enabling Breastfeeding; Making a Difference for Working Parents.

Mrs. Peace Essien said, “Husbands are encouraged to suck the breasts of their pregnant wives to get the pores of the nipples ready for the baby to feed. Alternatively, if the husband does not suck, he should use fingers on the nipples to make it open.

She continued, “Breastfeeding stimulates the brain, the nutrients in it boost the immune system and enhance the growth of other parts of the body in a baby.

“It makes the body return to its shape. It serves as another method of family planning for some mothers as it guides against immediate pregnancy and increases bonding with the baby”.

