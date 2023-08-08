NEWS

World Breastfeeding Week: Husbands, Suck Your Pregnant Wife’s Breasts – Health Official Advises

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

Health official expert, Mrs. Piece Essien has advised husbands to always suck the breasts of their pregnant wives before the arrival of the new baby.

Mrs. Peace Essien made this revelation on Tuesday during an interview in her office to mark the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week, themed, “Enabling Breastfeeding; Making a Difference for Working Parents.

Mrs. Peace Essien said, “Husbands are encouraged to suck the breasts of their pregnant wives to get the pores of the nipples ready for the baby to feed. Alternatively, if the husband does not suck, he should use fingers on the nipples to make it open.

She continued, “Breastfeeding stimulates the brain, the nutrients in it boost the immune system and enhance the growth of other parts of the body in a baby.

“It makes the body return to its shape. It serves as another method of family planning for some mothers as it guides against immediate pregnancy and increases bonding with the baby”.

Dabbyvictor (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Is One Of The Poorest Countries In The World, Why Is The West So Interested In Them – Dr Austin Maho

19 mins ago

Father and son were goalkeepers, captains during match in Nigerian football competition

21 mins ago

Opposition members defecting to APC seeking daily bread: PDP

26 mins ago

Wike Was Only Appointed As a Minister Due To Consideration — Asari Dokubo

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button