Workers At Coal Camp In Enugu React As Obi Pays Them Surprise Visit Before Moving To Anambra Rally

The video currently circulating online has captured the arrival of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi in Enugu state

The general election comes up in less than 12 days and presidential candidates are not ready to back off from visiting Nigerians to share their plans with them

The labor party presidential aspirant, on Tuesday, stormed the Coal camp in Enugu to meet and interact with the workers at the venue before heading to his rally in Anambra state

However, his visit to the state is coming after he just concluded his mega rallies across the country and residents in Enugu reacted by giving him a massive reception

The labor party presidential aspirant is one of the presidential candidates who have covered grounds across the country since campaigns officially began

He has visited the East, South, West, and The North

He has campaigned in Imo, Ebonyi, Taraba, Kogi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers State, Sokoto, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Borno, Kaduna, kano state, Jos, Kebbi, and many other states since he officially flagged off his campaign in Nasarawa a few months ago

Peter obi, after visiting them at the coal camp in Enugu, will be heading to Nnewi in Anambra state to dialogue with his supporters over there

However, a video shared online from Enugu has captured a mammoth crowd trooping after him as he moves around in his convoy

The crowd could be heard chanting his name as they move along with him

The biggest masquerade

The Leading Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi has landed in Camp Enugu state 😁😁😁😁

He is paying them a surprise visit !!!! They kept shouting because they didn't expect him pic.twitter.com/RP7vd9kHJg — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) February 14, 2023

