Women’s World Cup 2023 Golden Ball power rankings

The Golden Ball award alongside the World Cup trophy is highly sought after by the best players in the world. Previous winners have played pivotal roles in leading their teams to victory. Megan Rapinoe’s exceptional performance during the 2019 Women’s World Cup where she scored crucial goals throughout the tournament propelled the United States to the final and ultimately helped them secure the championship.

4. Lauren James

Initially left out of England’s match against Haiti, James proved herself by scoring within six minutes against Denmark. In the game against China, she showcased an incredible performance scoring two stunning goals and providing three assists. However, her tournament was marred by a petulant stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the last 16. Although England advanced, James’ moment of madness could have had costly consequences similar to previous incidents involving David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

3. Linda Caicedo (Colombia)

Carmina Caicedo, a rising star for Real Madrid has made a name for herself in the tournament with impressive performances. Despite collapsing in training just days before, Caicedo scored a stunning goal against Germany showcasing her skill and resilience. In the round of 16, she continued to shine against Jamaica proving why Real Madrid was wise to sign her.

2. Jun Endo (Japan)

Endo has excelled as a left wing-back for Angel City this season and impressed in various positions. She contributed a goal and an assist against Zambia followed by standout performances against Spain and Costa Rica. Endo’s dominance continued in the last 16 against Norway leading her team to the quarter-finals.

1. Hinata Miyazawa (Japan)

Japan’s Miyazawa has been a standout player in the Women’s World Cup scoring four goals so far. She displayed her off-the-ball intelligence in the opening game and continued to impress with well-timed runs and clinical finishes. Miyazawa’s performances have made her the tournament’s leading goal scorer surpassing more prominent names. She has also netted in the round of 16 maintaining her lead in the Golden Boot charts.

Anike (

)