Women Love S£x Than Men, What Men Value Most Is Conversation -BlessingCeo

Popular relationship therapist BlessingCeo few hours ago in an interview with Korabet said that women love s£x than men. All men value is conversation. She said that in a relationship women are attached emotionally to s£x than men.

BlessingCeo mentioned that most men have s£x to prove that they are powerful while women will always want to show love through s£x. She also said that most married men sleep with their side chick not because that don’t love their wives but because they want to exercise themselves.

BlessingCeo also said that most men don’t get married because their fiance can have s£x with them, but because they communicate freely with each other. BlessingCeo have made a good point saying that men always love communication than s£x, while women love s£x more.

Click here to watch the video.

