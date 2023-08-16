NEWS

Women, Here Are Some Natural Weavings You Can Plait To Look Good

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

A woman’s appearance can be enhanced through the use of natural weaving techniques. This article provides some natural weavings that can be plaited to create a fashionable look using one’s own hair.

1. Box braids, in which the hair is braided into a large number of small braids, are a common form of protective styling. They’re adaptable, and you can count on their shape lasting for weeks.

2. The second category of braided hairdos consists of the time-honored cornrow. To achieve this style, the hair is braided in parallel rows just above the scalp. In terms of proportion and aesthetics, you have some leeway.

3. Twists are very similar to braids but can be accomplished with just two strands of hair instead of three. You can adjust the length and width to your liking.

4. Faux locs are imitation dreadlocks that are worn for protection and are currently fashionable. They can be made out of anything from synthetic hair to real human hair to Marley hair.

5. Halo braids, in which hair is braided around the top of the head to form a halo, are a common and simple form of head protection.

If you choose to adopt one of these looks, take special care of your hair and scalp so that you can prevent damage and encourage healthy growth.

Loudplug (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We’re Simply Waiting For Judiciary To Disqualify Tinubu For Forgery Of Chicago University Certificate -Onovo

7 mins ago

Long Ankara Gowns That Are Suitable For Every Woman

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Attacks Tinubu As Agency Destroys Billboards; Sanwo-Olu Receives Oshoala, Others, Hails Super Falcons World Cup Exploits

18 mins ago

Different Hairstyles You Can Make With Wool And Thread

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button