Women Cook, Wash, Take Care Of The Children And Still Have Enough Strength To Have Sex-Blessing ceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has disclosed how powerful and strong women are.

She made this known while reacting to a video where women wore wedding gowns in church to pray for a husband. Reacting to this, the relationship therapist said the reasons why men don’t take women serious is because of how desperate they are to get married, adding women shouldn’t be worried about getting married but the ability to remain in the marriage.

Speaking about how powerful women are, Blessingceo said that gone are those days when men died due to the burden of raising a family, noting that nowadays, the women are strong, powerful, hardworking and always available to assist and share responsibilities with their husbands.

In her words, she said “God has given women the strength of multi tasking, that is why women can cook,take care of the children, go to work and still have enough strength to have sex”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 4:02)

